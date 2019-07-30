Girard water customers paying highest rate in Trumbull County

The Girard-Liberty water agreement expires soon, but Girard Mayor Jim Melfi expects it to be renewed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, Trumbull County commissioners were joined by the county engineer and members of his staff, along with Liberty Township Law Director Cherry Poteet, to talk about the Girard-Liberty water agreement, which will expire in May.

Currently, public water services are provided to Liberty Township by three different entities — the City of Youngstown, Trumbull County and Girard.

Poteet said those who buy Girard water are paying more than $17.35 per 1,000 gallons.

Deputy Sanitary Engineer Gary Newbrough said that’s the highest rate in the county.

“We’re just trying to come up with a plan on negotiations for the renewal of that contract between Trumbull County and Girard.”

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said the city isn’t negotiating the agreement and he anticipates the contract will be renewed again in 2020.