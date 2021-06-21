Girard transportation company forced to stop all rides after parts stolen from entire fleet

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A transportation company in Girard has to temporarily stop all rides.

The catalytic converters were stolen from an entire fleet of PCS (Person Centered Services) Transportation/Active Day’s vehicles at some point over the weekend, according to Trumbull Director Sherry Christner.

The company is working to set up a transportation solution moving forward for the rest of the week.

PCS/Active Day provides and coordinates integrated vocational, recreational, leisure, social, volunteer and educational activities for individuals with disabilities to enhance career opportunities.

