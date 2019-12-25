Only about one in 10,000 people are diagnosed with DWS and most of them are diagnosed as babies

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard toddler living with a rare disorder shows progress this holiday. Some may even call it a Christmas miracle.

Two-year-old Dominic Sterling is living with Dandy Walker Syndrome (DWS).

It’s a condition that affects the part of your brain that controls how you move and function.

He was diagnosed while still in his mother’s womb.

“I did an ultrasound and part of his brain in the back is actually missing,” said Dominic’s mother Cierra Sterling.

Only about one in 10,000 people are diagnosed with DWS. Most of them are diagnosed as babies.

“He got surgery when he was one, but unfortunately, that surgery didn’t work. It failed a month later, and then he got his shunt put in and it’s been going good for about a year,” said Sterling.

She says Dominic’s shunt helps drain fluid from his brain.

His first surgery may have failed, but it’s not stopping him.

“He started cruising along furniture, and his therapist just brought out a walker one day and we’ve been working with it for a few weeks. And yesterday, he got his own walker for home,” Sterling said.

She has high hopes that in a few months, Dominic will start walking on his own.