Girard students put final touches on competition robot

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - Girard City Schools' RoboCats are putting the final touches on their competition robot.

The students will ship their hand-made 125-pound robot to a regional competition in Myrtle Beach. After Tuesday, they won’t see the robot again until the competition.

Junior Jacob Gallagher enjoyed the building process. ,

“Learning how to do everything and see something come to life,” he said. “It’s just great every year to see a robot and say, I made that,” he said.

The 125-pound machine is made of aluminum metal, gears, and wires. It can pick up and shoot balls, precisely place disks, and even climb.

Sophomore Ellie Maurice said there is something she learns about the robot every day, and it helps her think of solutions during competition.

“Sometimes it is a programming issue. Sometimes, it’s a human error in making the robot, and we also have to come up with creative solutions to fix it,” she said.

The team gets plenty of practice and troubleshooting time with their practice robot. They use it to figure out what they are going to do with the competition robot. Timing is tight with only a six week notice to figure it all out.

“From that point on, we had to figure what we were going to do, how we were going to accomplish certain tasks and what robot we were going to build for it,” Maurice said.

Robo Cats Coach Ashraf Hadi said he couldn't be more proud of his students. They go from not knowing anything about robotics to not needing any assistance from him.

“Especially, from when you see them as freshmen where they are almost clueless to their senior year and how much they’ve advanced and developed in those years. I really take a lot of pride in that,” Hadi said.

The students leave for the competition next Tuesday.