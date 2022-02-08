GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Girard Street Department is trying to make it easier for drivers approaching intersections to see traffic coming from both directions by lowering the height of snow mounds.

“They were ridiculous and they really did clear them out a lot,” said Nicole Chavez who lives near the corner of Glendale Avenue and Oak Street.

She said she’s grateful street department employees removed some of the snow on the side of the intersection.

“To see them like not only plowing but coming out and like clearing the corners so people can see was really nice for me especially because I have kids and so many people drive down this street,” said Chavez.

“It’s always nice to receive a compliment because snow removal is very difficult,” said Girard Mayor Jim Melfi.

Melfi said now that snow removal has been completed on side streets, Street Department employees are turning their attention to the snow mounds at intersections like the one at the corner of Townsend Avenue and Route 422 where crews were moving snow Tuesday.

“They’re dangerous for everyone and it so happens that a lot of the intersections are on our fast-moving roads,” said Melfi.

Chavez said snow removal at the intersections hasn’t gone unnoticed. “Thanks for you know doing your job like going above and beyond.”