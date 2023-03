GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard City School District announced it will not partner with the city of Girard on the Wellman Theatre restoration project.

Back in February, Girard Mayor Jim Melfi discussed plans to restore the former Wellman Theatre, inspired by Warren’s popular Robins Theatre.

The district said a review showed it was not a practical option to support the educational needs of Girard City Schools.

City council had a first reading on the purchase of the Wellman earlier this month.