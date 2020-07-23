Girard Schools demonstrates new approach to disinfecting buildings

On Thursday, Girard Schools held a demonstration for its new nano polymer disinfectant

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – As schools work toward returning in the fall, many districts are finding new ways to clean and sanitize.

On Thursday, Girard Schools held a demonstration for its new nano polymer disinfectant.

The process is calling fogging, and the district said it’s more effective in fighting COVID-19 than other methods.

SecuRx Solutions supplies the product and they told WKBN why it’s guaranteed for 90 days.

“It’s a silicon-based polymer that has, for a lack of a better term, little spikes on the nano level you can’t really see or feel, and what happens is bacteria viruses land on a surface, they are physically punctured and killed and there’s no possibility for microbial life to grow on that surface,” said Timothy Shannon, owner of SecuRX Solutions.

School leaders say they are hoping this different approach helps keep students and staff safe throughout the district.