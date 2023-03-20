GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Prospect Elementary School second graders are hoping to make a former student’s life a little sweeter.

The second-grade class hosted a lemonade stand Monday for kindergarten through third grade. Each cup cost $1. All of the money will be donated to 12-year-old Cambrie Bentley’s family to buy a wheelchair-accessible van.

Bentley was once a student at Prospect Elementary. She suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy and needs a wheelchair to get around.

“The second-grade teachers, all of us, we have a wonderful team and… we bought all of the lemonade, the cups, all of that, so it’s purely profit, so everything that we get we’re gonna go ahead and give to Cambrie and her family,” said Corey Bowman, a second-grade teacher.

Bowman says they hope to raise more than $1,000.