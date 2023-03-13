GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Girard is giving its city gym a fresh look.

Girard City Council approved the gym’s restoration. The project is funded through the American Rescue Plan. The gym had minor restorations through the years but never a total restoration.

“Generations of Girard kids have enjoyed this gym at a time when there weren’t a lot of places to play sports,” Mayor Jim Melfi said.

The gym has a fresh ceiling, refinished hardwood floor, a new air and heating system, new walls, lights and windows.

“They were all boarded up back in maybe the 70s or 80s. We’ve brought back natural light. It’s a beautiful venue,” Melfi said.

Some work still needs to be done in the gym. Wooden bench seats got a fresh coat of paint, but need to be installed. New basketball hoops and wall padding also need put up. But after a year and a half of work, Melfi is excited for sports to return to the city gym.

“It’s going to be back to basketball. There is a city league of men’s and women’s volleyball. It’s going to be very busy,” he said. “Decades and decades of enjoyment looking forward. This will serve all ages of Girard residents.

Walking and children’s activities are free at the gym.

It’s expected to open up again in late spring.