GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The area’s premier Special Olympics event will be held on Saturday with 240 people expected to participate.

Last year’s event, which, like this year’s, was held at Girard’s Arrowhead Stadium. The first event on Saturday is at 9 a.m. and they expect it to be finished by 2 p.m.

The meet will include many of the events of a normal track meet, including the runs, jumps, throws and awards.

“Seven counties are going to be here. It’s just basically to bring the kids together, camaraderie. Ever since COVID, it’s been a struggle for Special Olympics to kind of get back up and running. But we’re going to do our best to get it going,” said event director Bo Greene.

The age range of participants at the Special Olympics will vary from eight to 65.