GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he beat and robbed a boy who has autism of $10.

According to a police report, a group of kids was getting together Friday evening in the area of Hartzell Park when a 12-year-old was told to go home and get some money to go to the store.

The child went home and got $10 from his mother, the report stated.

Then, a plan was concocted by the group to forcefully take the money from the 12-year-old and police say the 16-year-old punched the child several times and kicked him in the face over the $10, according to the police report.

At some point, the victim’s parents and police were called to the scene.

The money was later recovered from a family member’s car of one of the kids in the group where police say it was hidden as officers were conducting their investigation.

The 16-year-old was released to his mother and police say they are pursuing robbery charges.