Girard police say driver of UTV ran from police, ditched vehicle after crash

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say the driver of a utility terrain vehicle crashed and then ran from the scene after an officer tried to pull it over early Sunday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers spotted a UTV without a license plate at the intersection of N. State and E. Liberty streets.

An officer reported trying to pull the vehicle over but said the driver refused to stop, driving through a red light at N. State and E. Second streets. The officer decided not to pursue UTV as it continued over the Interstate 80 bridge, performed a U-turn and then traveled into the parking lot of Jib Jab Hot Dog Shoppe in a “reckless manner,” according to a police report.

The officer then lost sight of the UTV but reported being flagged down by an employee of Sunoco, who reported that it had crashed on Crumlin Avenue.

The Can-Am Maverick was upside down in the eastbound lane. The driver had run from the area and wasn’t there when police arrived, the report stated.

A tan jacket had been left behind at the scene. That jacket was taken as evidence.