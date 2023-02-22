GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard police officer was injured this morning while removing a defendant from Girard Municipal Court.

Surveillance video from inside the courtroom shows a man who court officials have identified as Christopher Dehner speaking from the jury box. The video shows Officer John Porter escorting Dehner from the jury box and walking with him toward an exit. The two walk out of the camera’s view, but several people including other officers in the courtroom can be seen rushing to the area.

“Christopher Dehner was in court today for a probation violation on a prior charge he was also set for a pretrial on resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges when an altercation took place in court,” said Devon Stanley, Girard assistant prosecutor.

Porter was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this point.

As for Dehner, court records show he’s scheduled to have a competency hearing on March 29.