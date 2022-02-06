GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Girard Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering of a laundromat that happened early morning on Feb. 3.

According to a Facebook post, police are looking for assistance identifying the two suspects and/or the car seen on security footage.

The suspects were driving a 2010 to 2016 GMC Terrain with no front registration and damage to the front end and grill area. The vehicle is believed to be light in color; possibly silver, gray, or gold.

If you have any information helping to identify either the suspects and/or the car used in this incident call Captain John Freeman at 330-545-0211.