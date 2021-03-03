Girard police: Man attacked seizing woman, threatened to kill neighbors

The woman told police she had a seizure and when she came to, the man was standing over her, stomping on her leg

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say threatened to kill multiple people and attacked a woman who had a seizure was arrested last week.

Police responded to the 100 block of Gordon St. in Girard around 4:45 p.m. last Wednesday for a disturbance.

When officers got there, they said there were two men in the street getting ready to fight.

Police said one of the men, 30-year-old James Feltner, jumped in his truck when he saw officers and tried to get away, but his truck was stopped when he hit railroad ties.

Officers said they told Feltner to put the car in park and turn it off, but he didn’t understand. A police captain reached in, and put the car in park and removed the keys from the ignition, according to a report.

A woman told police she was sitting in her parked car when the driver in front of her backed into her car.

The woman said she got out of her car and had a seizure, falling to the ground.

When she came to, she said Feltner was standing over her, holding her head down and stomping on her leg, saying, “I hate Black b*****s and I will kill you.”

A witness came over to get Feltner off of her, at which time, she was able to get away, according to a police report.

The witness who came to help said afterward, Feltner came to his house and tried to get inside, threatening to kill him.

Other neighbors said Feltner came onto their property as well, threatening to kill them, so they sprayed him with pepper spray.

Police said Feltner smelled like alcohol and admitted to having a couple of drinks.

Feltner is charged with assault, aggravated menacing, aggravated trespassing and menacing.