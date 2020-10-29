Girard police: Jib Jab drive-thru argument led to gun being drawn

Two people in one car said it started when another driver cut them off

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man in the drive-thru line at Jib Jab pulled a gun on two people in another car last week.

Officers responded to the restaurant on S. State Street around 12:30 p.m. last Friday on a report of a fight in the drive-thru lane.

A driver and passenger told police they were in the drive-thru line when another car cut in front of them.

They started yelling at the driver and said he pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, so they stopped yelling, according to the police report.

That driver claimed he thought the two were trying to leave, so he waved them through. He then noticed they weren’t trying to leave but claimed they were trying to cut in line.

He said he pulled up to keep them from cutting, at which point, the pair started yelling at him, threatening to get out of the car and “kick his a**.”

Officers talked to a Jib Jab employee, who said she couldn’t hear what they were saying, but she did see the accused driver holding a gun in the air.

Police took his gun, which they found in the center console, but no charges have been filed.

