GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police responded to an accident on state route 7-11.

This was around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Gypsy Lane exit.

They say the driver of an SUV lost control and rolled over. They were driving southbound.

Police say only one person was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. They have not been identified.

The accident is currently under investigation.