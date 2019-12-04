Girard police investigating armed robbery of convenience store

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Hiland Dairy

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police are asking for the community’s help to identify a person who robbed a local convenience store.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Hiland Dairy on N. Highland Avenue.

Police said the robber had a gun.

Investigators released surveillance images of the robber, hoping someone from the community will be able to identify the person.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Silverman at 330-727-1929 or the police department at 330-545-0211.