Girard police investigating armed robbery of convenience store

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police are asking for the community’s help to identify a person who robbed a local convenience store.
The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Hiland Dairy on N. Highland Avenue.
Police said the robber had a gun.
Investigators released surveillance images of the robber, hoping someone from the community will be able to identify the person.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Silverman at 330-727-1929 or the police department at 330-545-0211.