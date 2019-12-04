Breaking News
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Girard police investigating armed robbery of convenience store

Local News

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Hiland Dairy

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hi Land Dair robbery, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police are asking for the community’s help to identify a person who robbed a local convenience store.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Hiland Dairy on N. Highland Avenue.

Police said the robber had a gun.

Investigators released surveillance images of the robber, hoping someone from the community will be able to identify the person.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Silverman at 330-727-1929 or the police department at 330-545-0211.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com