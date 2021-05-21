Girard Police Department receives K-9 grant from Ben Roethlisberger Foundation

The grant program is set to end after 14 years

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Police Department is one of 15 police and fire departments across the country to receive a grant from the Ben Roethelisberger Foundation.

The grant will be used for K-9 safety and training equipment, certifications and to replace retiring dogs.

The Steelers quarterback’s foundation will distribute over $90,000 between police and fire K-9 units this year.

It is the foundation’s 14th — and final — grant cycle. His foundation distributed nearly $2 million to K-9 programs since 2007.