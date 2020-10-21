Girard police chief, mayor, parents of late officer Justin Leo visit grave on 3-year anniversary

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi says the pain over Leo's loss is still felt throughout the city

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – October 21, 2020, marks three years since Girard Police Officer Justin Leo was killed in the line of duty.

Leo was shot and killed while responding to a domestic-related issue with another officer in 2017. The other officer shot and killed the suspect in response.

Mayor Jim Melfi says he and Police Chief John Norman visited the cemetery with Leo’s parents this morning as they do every year.

Melfi says the pain over Leo’s loss is still felt throughout the city.

“The pain is still there, there’s no question. I don’t know if it’ll ever go away … It just says a lot about what kind of person Justin was, what the public thought of Justin and his mom and dad,” Melfi said.

Melfi says this year’s virtual run benefiting the scholarship fund in Leo’s memory raised more than $18,000.

