Girard police: Boy threatened student with knife, left it in bathroom

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two boys found a large knife in an elementary school bathroom last week, Girard police said.

The school resource officer at Prospect Elementary School said the boys found the eight- to ten-inch knife in the second grade boys’ bathroom Friday morning. It was lying on the floor in one of the stalls, police said.

When the boys found it, they told a teacher and she brought them and the knife to the principal’s office.

On Monday morning, a student told the principal another student, an 8-year-old, pulled the knife out of his backpack Friday and showed it to him.

The student said the 8-year-old was mad at him because he would not give back a toy knife. He said the 8-year-old told him if he didn’t give the knife back, he would “get this,” showing him the real knife.

The 8-year-old admitted to the principal that he did bring the knife to school and showed it to the boy because he was mad about not getting his toy back, police said.

He told the principal he knew it was wrong, so that’s why he put it in the bathroom, according to a police report.

The 8-year-old’s mother told police the knife was from home, according to the report.

Officers passed the case along to the Juvenile Justice Center, saying the child could face charges.