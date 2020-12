It happened along Interstate 80 eastbound, just east of U.S. 422

(WKBN) – Around 8:30 p.m., Girard police alerted that a semi-truck had crashed and crews were working to clear the scene.

It happened along Interstate 80 eastbound, just east of U.S. 422.

Emergency crews had to cut some guard rail out of the way to get to the semi.

No one was hurt.

The area was shut down for a short period of time until the scene was cleared.