Girard officers credited with turning a tense situation into a referral for help

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – It happens every day, police coming in contact with people who are in distress. Wednesday, four officers in Trumbull County were able to take a tense situation and turn it into an incident where they got a man some help.

Those four Girard police officers were credited Thursday for deescalating the situation involving a suicidal man that could have ended in a shooting.

Police body camera video shows those tense moments as officers Josh Merrill, Jacob Zager, AJ Weibel and Detective Greg Manente talk to a man who was in distress.

“We are going to help you, friend,” they were heard saying on the recording.

Police say as they were talking to the man when they saw what they believed was a gun. They say the man even pointed it in the air.

You can hear an officer on the recording tell the man to put the gun down. After several minutes, the man complied and dropped what police say was a toy weapon painted black. The man then laid on the ground.

“You’re gonna be alright, brother. I am going to get you all the help you need right now. You made a good choice,” the officer told the man.

“Praise for all the officers involved. They showed a lot of patience. They recognized the man was in distress, and they deescalated the situation. They talked to him,” said Chief John Norman.

Inside the man’s car, police found a letter that read “please forgive the officer he was only doing his job, ‘ and “do not persecute this officer I brought my problems to him.”

“I’ve been trying to get shot all day, literally,” the man was heard saying on the recording. “I know,” said an officer.

“People don’t see it. They do this every day. I mean every department, every officer in this Valley. They do this every day and no one sees it,” Norman said.

