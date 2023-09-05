GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A McDonald woman accused of taking money from a youth soccer league is facing a criminal charge.

Valgene Erickson appeared in Girard Municipal Court Friday on a felony theft charge.

According to a criminal complaint, Erickson used $14,505.95 of Girard Youth Soccer League Association money for her own personal use.

The alleged offense happened between March 2022 to July 2023 while Erickson was acting as league treasurer.

Erickson’s initial appearance was held September 1. Her bond was set at $5,000.

She’s due back in Girard Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on September 27.