GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A water main break near downtown Girard left nearby residents without water services for most of the day and has closed lanes of a major road Wednesday afternoon.

A water main break happened on South State Street and Second Street early Wednesday morning. For most of the day, residents in the downtown area were without water. According to Girard Mayor Jim Melfi, residents have since had their services restored, though water pressure will be poor until repairs are completed.

Though repairs have wrapped up for the day, crews will return Thursday to work on the break. Additional parts are needed before the project can be finished, according to Melfi.

It’s not known when the break will be fully fixed.

While repairs are ongoing, traffic on South State Street is down to one lane in both directions near the Dairy Queen, so travelers are asked to plan accordingly.