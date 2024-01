GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A water main break has closed a major thoroughfare in Trumbull County Tuesday evening.

A water main break on Tibbetts-Wick Road has closed the street between state Route 422 and Shannon Road in Liberty Township, according to Girard police. The street will be shut down to traffic until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while repairs are underway.

Homes and businesses in Girard and Liberty Township may have low water pressure until the water main is fixed.