GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 2020 Kia Sportage that was stolen from an apartment parking lot in Girard was recovered in Liberty about 10 hours later with blood on it and a smashed out windshield.

Girard officers were called just before 9 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Elruth Court on reports of a stolen vehicle. The victim said that he returned home the night before about 9 p.m. Friday and parked the SUV in the parking lot. When he went outside the next morning, the vehicle was gone and broken glass was on the ground.

At about 7:30 p.m. that same day, Liberty police reported that they had found the Kia on Fifth Avenue, between Mansell Drive and Colonial Drive. Officers said that the front window was smashed and there was a “noticeable amount of blood in the area.”

The vehicle was returned to the victim.

The theft is under investigation.