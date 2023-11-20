GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested on an assortment of charges, including DUI and resisting arrest, stemming from a crash will not see the courtroom until 2024 after his pretrial was rescheduled once more.

Willie Waller Jr., 26, was arrested back in June after he was driving intoxicated at a high rate of speed and without headlights, the original police report stated.

Police said Waller would not obey officers’ commands and kept reaching into the vehicle, saying he had a gun inside. An officer wrestled with Waller to pull him away from the vehicle and reported hitting him with a stun gun as he tried to run away, reports state. Police noted in their report that Waller appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He continued screaming at police and emergency personnel at the scene, the report stated.

Waller had a blood-alcohol content of .173, over the legal driving limit of .08, according to the report.

Waller appeared in court on June 14 pleading not guilty to the charges of having weapons under disability; improper handling of a firearm; carrying concealed weapons; resisting arrest; menacing; possession of drug paraphernalia; OVI; no operator’s license; open container; and a headlight violation. He was set to return to court.

He was set to return to court for pretrial on June 22 but failed to appear, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Waller’s case was bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury on the charges of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and DUI.

A pretrial was originally set for Oct. 11, was rescheduled for Nov. 15 and was once again rescheduled until Jan. 17, 2024.