GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a break-in at a local podiatrist’s office in which petty cash was taken.

Police were called to the business in the 600 block of N. State St. just before 7:30 a.m. last Thursday.

They arrived to find damage to a door handle, and a man at the business reported some cash was missing. No other items appeared to be missing or moved, according to a police report.