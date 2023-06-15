GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Three adults and two juveniles were charged after police say they were found in a stolen vehicle, smoking marijuana in the driveway of a vacant home.

Just after 3 a.m. last Wednesday, Girard officers were called to the 100 block of E. Main Street for a complaint about a vehicle that was playing loud music.

Officers arrived to find the strong smell of marijuana and smoke coming from the vehicle, according to a police report.

Police said the vehicle, a 2023 Kia Forte, had been reported stolen from Patterson Township, Pennsylvania.

Police said there were five people in the car — 20-year-old Kyshaun Hendrix, 19-year-old Ja’Mek Clarett, 18-year-old Camron James and two 15-year-old girls.

Police found a bag of marijuana nearby as well as pills in Hendrix’s pocket, according to the report.

Police said they all denied knowing that the vehicle was stolen, and Hendrix said it was loaned to him by a juvenile. A search of the vehicle uncovered a small pocket knife/pry tool, the report stated.

Hendrix was charged with receiving stolen property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal trespass and possession of drugs. He has since been found guilty of unauthorized use of a vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal trespass and possession of drugs, according to court records. He is ordered to serve two years of probation and pay fines and court costs.

James and Clarett were each charged with possession of drugs and criminal trespass. Police said James also had a warrant for his arrest on a probation violation for a receiving stolen property charge. He was also charged with falsification, as police said he initially lied about his identity.

Each pleaded not guilty to the charges. Clarett is due in court for a pretrial at 1:45 p.m. July 26, while James is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 19.

The juveniles were charged with criminal trespass, possession of drugs and a curfew violation and were released to family members.