GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — An issue we have noticed in the area is an excessive amount of cats that keep multiplying in homes. For one street in Girard, the residents say the cats are impacting their daily life.

One by one, cats and kittens sit near or outside an open window at a home on East Main Street in Girard. Carol Fackelman is just one of many neighbors upset.

“What the problem is, is these cats are coming over here, and they’re coming from this house. Go underneath my porch, tearing up underneath the porch. They’re tearing my carpeting up on my porch,” Fackelman said. “They’re peeing all over the place.”

Cierra Haubach says she’s worried to let her young children outside to play because of the urine and feces.

“Last summer this whole strip in front of my house had cat feces everywhere in it. It’s not as bad this year because obviously there’s not as many cats this year,” Haubach said. “Every piece of porch furniture we have owned, it’s had to have been thrown away because the cats are coming up and just peeing all over everything.”

While speaking with neighbors Tuesday morning, Mayor Jim Melfi and the city’s zoning department came to check on the property once again.

“We talked to the owner, or the renter, and they say they’re not their cats, they just feed them,” said Dan Rau, chief zoning inspector.

The County Health Department and Animal Welfare League have both been contacted about the property.

“We have removed some kittens that were ale to be rehomed as well as some sick and injured cats that needed medical attention,” said Lori Shandor, chief executive officer of Animal Welfare League.

Shandor said this is part of a much larger issue that she’d like to see more resources and funding contributing toward.

“The feral cat problem in the Mahoning Valley — not just Trumbull County, but Mahoning County and beyond. It’s extensive and it is approaching crisis without some type of significant intervention,” Shandor said.

Neighbors say they want something to be done.

“You have these animals and you don’t take care of them, you let them roam all over the place, you let them reproduce over and over and over again,” Fackelman said. “I think somehow they should be held accountable.”

First News tried to speak with the resident of the home, but they did not answer the door.