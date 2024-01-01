GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A new era officially began in Girard on Monday morning with Mark Zuppo swearing-in ceremony as the city’s new mayor.

Zuppo replaces Jim Melfi, who spent 23 years in charge in Girard. Zuppo has served on the school board and city council, as well as the city’s police department.

Moving forward, Zuppo says he wants to have a transparent administration focused on providing more business opportunities to residents. The new mayor also wants to attract young people to return to the city.

“The main thing I want to accomplish is, I want young people to have a great experience in our Girard schools here growing up, to have a better experiences growing up with better recreation facilities for them,” Zuppo said. “I want them to go away to school and come back to Girard. My goal is to get them back here.”

Zuppo says he’s confident his previous experience with the city and the school board will put him in a good position to lead the city forward.