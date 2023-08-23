WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of spitting on a police officer pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Cristian Tomlin, 24, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on charges of assault on a peace officer and harassment with a bodily substance. He pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to harassment with a bodily substance.

Tomlin will be sentenced following a presentence investigation. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

The charges stem from a March 11 incident. Girard police arrested Tomlin for an active warrant and were in the process of booking him when he became unruly. Reports state Tomlin spit in the face of and attempted to headbutt the officer who was trying to handcuff him.