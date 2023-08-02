WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Leetonia man will be sentenced following a presentence investigation after he pleaded guilty Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for a series of car thefts in December.

Austin Chace, 30, pleaded guilty before Judge Sean O’Brien to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of theft and one count of receiving stolen property.

Chace was accused of breaking into four separate cars Dec. 12 in Girard and taking wallets and credit cards, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Chace also stole a car, drove to the Walmart in Bazetta and tried to buy a gift card with one of the stolen credit cards, the release said.

Chase also has a warrant from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown for a grand theft charge from May 23, according to court records.