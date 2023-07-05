GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty man facing charges stemming from a shooting that hurt his live-in girlfriend made his first appearance in front of a judge.

Isaiah Garcia was arraigned by video this morning in Girard Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault and having weapons while intoxicated. His bond was set at $100,000.

Garcia was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a home on Ohio Trail for a woman who’d been shot. When officers arrived they found the 23-year-old in the living room suffering from a single gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Garcia is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 13.