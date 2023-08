GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two lanes are closed on a crash on a major highway Sunday afternoon.

Interstate 80 eastbound, just west of state Route 11, is backed up all the way to Route 422 due to the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting Girard Police Department on the crash and says there are only minor injuries.

Two of the three eastbound lanes are closed as of 2:30 p.m.

No word yet on what caused the crash.