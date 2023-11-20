GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police officers are doing their part to help people in need.

Members of F.O.P. Lodge #52 were outside the Rite Aid Pharmacy on North State Street working to fill a cruiser for a good cause.

They were collecting nonperishable goods, hygiene products and money.

Donations will be brought to the Emmanuel Community Care Center, which is an outreach/advocacy center that serves the poor in the Girard area.

“We try to do it every year. We’re looking forward to maybe trying to do another one before Christmas. It’s just a nice opportunity for us to get out here, talk to the citizens,” said Capt. John Freeman, president of F.O.P. Lodge #52.

If you weren’t able to make it out to Rite Aid on Monday, donations will be accepted at the Girard Police Department for the next few days.