GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — What started as a couponing hobby for one Girard mom has turned into a whole store aimed at helping other parents save some cash.

Senator fighting name change of Ohio national forest Senator fighting name change of Ohio national forest

Alexis Sigurani owns Sassy Savings. She’s been in business since 2020 but moved to her North State Street location just a few months ago.

The store sells a little bit of everything: toys, clothes, home decor — and tries to do it cheaper.

Sigurani is a parent and says with rising costs, she wanted to help other families save money
in a location that’s easy for the Girard community to access.

“Choose to have to buy your kid some clothes or pay an electric bill? Me, I don’t want to have to choose. I want to be able to do both,” Sigurani said. “So, that really matters to me because there’s a lot of families there, I see people at the rescue mission. I see too many unfortunate situations.”

She also says because there aren’t many grocery options nearby, she hopes to offer grocery options by the beginning of next year.