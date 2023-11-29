WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man was given a life sentence on child rape charges.

Jack Zeigler, 24, of Girard was sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

He won’t be eligible for parole for 10 years, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Zeigler pleaded guilty to a seven-count indictment charging him with three counts of child rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of compelling prostitution.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman, Zeigler conducted a sexual relationship with a male child beginning when the victim was under 13 years old and it continued for about two years.

Investigators say the relationship was continued because Zeigler gave the child money and gifts, Wildman said.

Another victim was the child’s younger brother who was inappropriately touched by Zeigler, Wildman said. The two male victims are now 15 and 13 years old.

If paroled, Zeigler will have to register as a Tier 3 sexual offender.