GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard firefighters are getting into the holiday spirit.

Firefighters were decking the halls of the fire station Monday by stringing lights and hanging other Christmas decor. It’s been a tradition at the fire station dating back to the 1970s when current Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi’s grandfather was the fire chief.

Petruzzi’s grandmother came up with the idea to put decorations on the pillars.

“We hope every time somebody drives by the fire station it brings a smile to their face and puts them in the holiday spirit,” Chief Petruzzi said.

Petruzzi says the lights will be on nightly until the New Year.