GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday evening, Girard City Council learned a little bit about what it’s going to take to bring the Upper Girard Lake dam up to standards. The standards, that is, of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The city engineer says the dam is stable, but the manager of ODNR’s dam safety program says more must be done to make it safer.

The Girard dam takes up the entire southern end of Upper Girard Lake. The dam was designed for a PMF (probable maximum flood), but now officials with ODNR want more.

“Guys who are a little cynical like me call it the improbably maximum flood — 30 inches of rain in 6 hours,” said city engineer Dennis Meek.

Monday evening, Meek presented Girard City Council with a $195,000 request to hire the Columbus-based engineering firm Verdantas to study the dam. One project ODNR definitely wants is an emergency spillway.

“My estimate was, engineering and construction to build the new emergency spillway was about $1.5-2 million,” Meek said.

ODNR also wants to know for sure that the dam is secure, so holes will be bored to make sure it’s not about to give way. The concrete pipe and concrete funnel that together drain water from the lake also must be inspected.

“I anticipate that we will have to rebuild most of, if not all of that under-drainage system designed to remove the water from the base of the dam,” Meek said.

“This has been nothing but a dangerous money pit for the city for decades,” said Mayor Jim Melfi.

Melfi says the water fund has a balance of over $2 million.

“You’re not going to empty an entire water fund that’s responsible for the entire infrastructure of this city. Not just this albatross which has been choking us for decades,” Melfi said.

But how much will it cost to do all that ODNR wants?

“That’s the $64,000 question,” Meek said.

If it costs too much, Meek says ODNR always leaves open the option of breaching the dam.

“Which means a beautiful 175-acre lake would disappear and we would be left with 175 acres of mud flats,” Meek said.

Girard City Council did not vote Monday evening on whether to spend the $195,000 on the study. Council just heard about the plan.

The Upper Girard Lake dam is considered a high-hazard dam, so any repairs would qualify for FEMA grants.