GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Allen Beveridge III passed away in his sleep Friday, April 28, 2023 at Medica of Brightview Fallston, Maryland.

Francis was born January 22, 1947 to Francis A. Beveridge II and Carolyn (Lafferty) Beveridge in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Frank was a 1965 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where he played football and was Class President for three years. He attended Cleveland State and Youngstown University majoring in Engineering.

Frank worked in a Co-op program at Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He then worked for Joy Cone Company, as a Plant Manager, where he designed the cake cup cone that is still used today. Afterwards he worked as Head of Engineering for Harford Duracell in Aberdeen, Maryland for 28 years. He then moved to Girard, Ohio to work for HHSDR Architects as a Project Manager. Frank then returned to Harford Duracool to design the ISO 9000 program in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Frank loved to build things including his first house in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed golfing, cutting grass, taking long drives, watching Ohio State football and listening to music especially 50s, through to the 80s and even Classical.

Frank is survived by his wife, Karen( Stark-Evans) Beveridge; his children, Dr. Scott Beveridge, Dr. Ryan (Sharon)Beveridge, Adriane Beveridge; stepsons, Geoffrey (Andrea) Evans and Matthew (Julie) Evans; his living sister, Georgia (Denny) Frye and grandchildren, Kylie and Alexie Beveridge, Ryan II, Landon, Weston Beveridge, Savannah and Gunther Stottlyer and Grace Evans.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 140 East Broadway Street, Girard, OH 44420.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the First Christian Church, 140 E. Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH 44420.