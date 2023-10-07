GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — This month marks 6 years since Girard police Officer Justin Leo was killed in the line of duty, and a fundraiser on Saturday took place to honor his memory.

The fallen officer was honored during a dinner at the Black Horse Tavern and Grille in Girard. Those who stopped by were able to purchase a $10 chicken paprikash dinner and enter into a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the dinner went to the Justin Leo Scholarship Fund, which has donated $120,000 in scholarship money to Girard students over the past six years.

Officer Leo’s father, David, said it means a great deal to the family to help Girard’s students.

“Justin was a ‘pay-it-forward’ kind of kid, so this is the way we thought we could make sense out of the senseless and move forward with that,” said David Leo. “With these twenty-some kids that we’ve given scholarships to over the year, we hope they’ll be able to pay it forward in the future like he did.”

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.