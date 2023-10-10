WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing several child pornography charges involving children as young as 3 years old.

Jacob Poe, 41, was secretly indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of a minor nudity-oriented material.

Poe is currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

The crimes happened over several months in 2022, according to the indictment.

Investigators found several videos in Poe’s possession showing girls from 3 years old to 12 years old performing sexual acts on men and nude pictures of children, according to the indictment.