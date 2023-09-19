GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after 96 prescribed oxycodone pills and $3,000 were stolen from a home in Girard, according to a police report.

Reports say a house on the 900 block of North Avenue was broken into just before 1 p.m. last Wednesday.

The homeowner caught the suspected thief on camera using a hammer and screwdriver to break a window and get into the home, according to the report. The homeowner is working to send a copy of the footage to police.

Reports say $3,000, 96 oxycodone pills, and several pieces of gold jewelry were all taken.

The victim knew the suspected thief caught on camera but did not know his full last name, the report stated.

Police are still investigating.