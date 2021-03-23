Girard neighbors call out woman accused of punching dog

A woman walking her dog is accused of punching the dog for barking

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police were called about 5:46 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Ward Avenue on reports of animal abuse.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a man who said he witnessed a woman walking down the street pushing a baby stroller and walking a dog. During the walk, the woman’s dog began barking in response to other dogs in the neighborhood.

According to the police report, the man said the woman punched her dog several times with a closed fist and screamed at the dog.

The man said that he, along with a neighbor, confronted the woman and told her to stop hitting her dog and called police.

The man said the woman began yelling obscenities at them and left the area in a blue SUV.

Police were able to track the woman down by the vehicle registration to a house on Prospect Street.

The woman told police that she slapped her dog on the nose for barking and that the people yelling at her to stop threatened her and called her names.

A police report was taken. No charges were filed as of this report.