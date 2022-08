GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A Girard murder suspect was indicted Tuesday for one count of murder.

A Trumbull County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Cole Conti, who is accused of stabbing and killing William Lowry last month.

Reports said that Lowry was stabbed in the face and that Conti admitted to stabbing Lowry.

Conti’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. at Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.