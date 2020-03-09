$400K tech investment speeds up Girard Municipal Court

Six weeks ago, the court started a text message program so people can get notifications for hearing dates

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Municipal Court is using technology to improve access to justice.

In the last eight years, the court spent $400,000 from court costs and special projects to upgrade it’s computer system and digitally store records dating back to the ’80s.

They’re also moving toward becoming paperless.

Six weeks ago, the court started a text message program so people can get notifications for hearing dates.

Judge Jeff Adler says so far that it’s increased court attendance.

“Everybody has a cellphone in this day and age, especially the younger generation. The cellphones are glued to them, it’s a part of life now, and I think text messages is important for them,” said Adler.

Soon, the court will also start using a kiosk for people to electronically check in for court hearings and probation.