Girard man reports being hit in the head with baseball bat

He said the suspect hit him with a short, wooden bat while threatening to kill him, according to a police report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man told police a suspect hit him in the head with a baseball bat in Warren.

At 6:42 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 100 block of Tod Ave. NW, where the 53-year-old victim was being treated by EMTs.

The man told police he was walking down Buckeye Street carrying groceries from the Red and White Supermarket when the suspect pulled up in a car. He said the suspect then hit him with a short, wooden bat while threatening to kill him, according to a police report.

The report states the suspect continued hitting the victim multiple times with the bat.

Police noted in their report that the victim had warrants for his arrest. He was taken to the hospital and will be arrested after treatment. He was last listed in stable condition.

