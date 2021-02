Jeffrey Keeney was convicted in a 1996 rape case and banned from owning a weapon

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Jeffrey Keeney pleaded not guilty on Monday to having weapons he wasn’t allowed to have.

The Girard man was charged Saturday after police used a search warrant and say they found a handgun inside his home on Powers Avenue.

According to a police report, Keeney was convicted in a 1996 rape case and banned from owning a weapon.

Keeney is due back in court on Wednesday.